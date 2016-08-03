Spirit AeroSystems reports 7.7 pct rise in revenue

Aug 3 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher deliveries of planes.

The company's net income fell to $44.8 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $154.9 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.83 billion from $1.70 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)