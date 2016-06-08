Spirit AeroSystems CEO to retire; COO to take helm

June 8 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Larry Lawson was set to retire on July 31, and would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Tom Gentile.

Lawson, 58, will get separation payment of about $1.3 million, which is equal to one year of his current base salary, the company said.

Lawson, who joined the company in 2013, will also receive a cash award of $1.1 million for 2016. (1.usa.gov/1svUXtD)

Gentile, a former General Electric Co executive, was named executive vice president and COO of Spirit in February.

Reuters reported in January that Spirit was interviewing candidates for the COO job, which had been vacant since 2013, with an eye toward elevating the successful candidate to the top job when Lawson eventually retires. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)