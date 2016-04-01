UPDATE 2-Spirit says spare parts work Boeing revoked is minimal

(Adds details about Boeing's strategy, negotiations with Spirit; updates share price)

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK, April 1 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc confirmed on Friday that it would no longer be providing a wide range of spare parts for Boeing aircraft after the planemaker canceled its license, eliminating a small but lucrative business.

Spirit said the financial impact would be minimal and prompt only a small reduction in its worldwide staff of 15,000.

But its shares initially dropped on the news as investors and analysts saw bigger implications: a sign Boeing is building its own aftermarket business and a potential uptick in tensions between the two companies, which have failed to reach an agreement on contract terms for other parts Spirit supplies.

Boeing is driving down costs to increase profit margins and compete on sales against European rival Airbus. The Chicago-based giant has been pressing suppliers to cut prices by 10 percent to 15 percent. It also is demanding royalties on spare parts it designed, and threatening to withhold permission to make them if suppliers refuse to pay.

"I know for a fact it's occurring," said an industry expert who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were not public. Suppliers are hesitant because if they give a royalty on one part, "Boeing's going to want it on others."

Boeing said royalties reflect the value of its intellectual property, and help it to recoup investment in developing parts.

Boeing also is cutting staff. On Wednesday it said it will eliminate more than 4,500 jobs by mid-year. It plans to cut up to 8,000 by year-end, according to people familiar with the matter.

Spirit shares fell 5.7 percent at the start of trading on Friday after Reuters reported the loss of spare part work on Thursday night. The stock rebounded sharply and was essentially flat at $45.37 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after Spirit said the impact on its business was minimal.

"Financially, this is small component of our business," Spirit said in a statement. "While our role is changing, airlines will continue to need the parts that Spirit manufactures."

Boeing and Spirit remain at odds over their expired supply agreement, which is separate from the deal that Boeing terminated this week, according to three people familiar with the talks. Boeing is seeking price cuts in exchange for greater volume.

But Spirit, having cut its own costs, is sharing less financial data with Boeing. "We've partnered for success as much as we're going to," one of the sources said, referring to Boeing's cost cutting program, which it calls Partnering for Success. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)