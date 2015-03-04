Spirit Aerosystems CEO says share buy backs are priority for cash use

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK, March 4 Share buy backs are "top of the list" for returning cash to shareholders, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc's chief executive officer told an investor conference on Wednesday.
The aerospace supplier also will consider instituting a dividend, but share buy backs would come first, Larry Lawson said at the conference, organized by JPMorgan in New York.
He said the company's stock was undervalued and that Spirit was willing to return money to shareholders, but the decision about the amount of cash to return hasn't been made.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.