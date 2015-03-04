Spirit Aerosystems CEO says share buy backs are priority for cash use

NEW YORK, March 4 Share buy backs are "top of the list" for returning cash to shareholders, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc's chief executive officer told an investor conference on Wednesday.

The aerospace supplier also will consider instituting a dividend, but share buy backs would come first, Larry Lawson said at the conference, organized by JPMorgan in New York.

He said the company's stock was undervalued and that Spirit was willing to return money to shareholders, but the decision about the amount of cash to return hasn't been made.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)