Spirit Aero to transfer Gulfstream wing programs to Triumph Group

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 Aircraft fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said it would pay aero parts supplier Triumph Group Inc $160 million to take its business that makes wings for two Gulfstream jets.
Spirit will incur a loss of $1.45-$1.65 per share on the transaction, which is expected to close this year, the company said.
Spirit put its Tulsa, Oklahoma operations, including the Gulfstream business, up for sale last year but it could not find buyers, partly because of the money-losing Gulfstream contract. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: