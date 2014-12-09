UPDATE 1-Spirit Aero says Triumph to take on Gulfstream wing business

(Adds details, stock prices, analyst reaction)

Dec 9 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, an aircraft parts maker, said it will pay rival supplier Triumph Group Inc $160 million to take over its wings contract for two Gulfstream business jets.

Spirit will incur a loss of $1.45 to $1.65 per share on the transaction, which is expected to close this year, the company said.

Spirit shares rose 2.1 percent at 44.38 in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Triumph was down almost 1 percent at $67.68.

Triumph, based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, said the deal would immediately add to its earnings and boost annual revenue by $250 million.

Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, said Triumph is already a "trusted supplier" on its G450 and G550 jet programs and that it fully supported the Spirit transaction.

The deal does not affect Spirit's work for Boeing Co or Airbus, including production of Boeing 737 fuselages.

Spirit put its Tulsa, Oklahoma, operations, including its Gulfstream-related business, up for sale last year but could not find buyers, partly because of the money-losing Gulfstream contract.

The deal was unusual because Spirit is paying Triumph to assume the money-losing contracts for the Gulfstream G650 and G280 programs.

Spirit chose Triumph to do the work after a "rigorous bid process," Spirit Chief Executive Officer Larry Lawson said in a statement.

The parts will continue to be made at Spirit's facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Triumph will offer jobs to Spirit employees.

Spirit said it was putting on hold its evaluation of potential sales of other parts of its Tulsa facility.

The deal will provide a tax benefit of $220 million to $230 million, Spirit said. That will help lift cash flow of the Wichita, Kansas-based company, said Peter Arment, an analyst at Sterne Agee.

Investors expected Spirit to pay as much as $200 million to transfer the assets, Arment said in a note to clients.

Combined with Spirit's existing cash, 2015 cash flow estimate as well as the new deal, Spirit "is set up for favorable cash deployment in 2015," Arment said.