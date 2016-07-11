Former Spirit AeroSystems workers sue, alleging age discrimination

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
SEATTLE, July 11 Former employees of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said they filed a suit on Monday alleging the company singled them out by age in conducting layoffs in 2013.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas names two dozen ex-employees as plaintiffs, the former workers said. Spirit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.