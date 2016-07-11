版本:
Former Spirit AeroSystems workers sue, alleging age discrimination

SEATTLE, July 11 Former employees of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said they filed a suit on Monday alleging the company singled them out by age in conducting layoffs in 2013.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas names two dozen ex-employees as plaintiffs, the former workers said. Spirit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott Editing by W Simon)

