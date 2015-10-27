Spirit Aerosystems sees only modest impact if Boeing cuts 777 rate

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
Oct 27 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc would feel only a modest impact if Boeing Co cut production rates of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on Tuesday.
Boeing said last week that it was considering scenarios for cutting 777 production to as few as 7 a month from 8.3 as it shifts to the successor jet, the 777X.
Lawson, speaking on a conference call with analysts after the release of third-quarter earnings, said the 777 parts that Spirit builds represent only a fraction of sales. All of Spirit's work for Boeing accounted for about 65 percent of net revenue last year, the company said.
"We're talking about a fraction of a fraction," Lawson said, noting that the change would not happen until 2018, if at all. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing