Aircraft parts maker Spirit Aero's profit nearly doubles

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Aircraft component maker Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubled, partly helped by strong demand for large commercial aircraft.
Net income rose to $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $81.2 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $1.73 billion.
Spirit is a major supplier of components to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.