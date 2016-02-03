版本:
Spirit AeroSystems revenue rises 2.2 pct

Feb 3 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for commercial planes.

Total revenue rose to $1.61 billion, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $138.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $106.2 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowance, Spirit earned 95 cents per share.

Last year's loss included the impact of the Gulfstream program divestiture. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

