UPDATE 1-Airbus business helps Spirit Aero beat profit estimates

April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by higher deliveries of Airbus Group SE's
planes.
Spirit makes fuselage parts and some other structural
components for Airbus's wide-body A350 XWB planes. The company
also makes the wing framework for the planemaker's other
aircraft including the A380.
About 11 percent of Spirit's 2015 revenue came from Airbus.
Spirit said on Friday ship-set deliveries - or complete sets
of parts for each aircraft - to Airbus rose to 184 units in the
first quarter ended March 31, from 174, a year earlier.
Ship-set deliveries to Boeing Co, Spirit's biggest
customer, fell to 198 units in the quarter from 201 in the
quarter as the planemaker cuts production this year to switch to
the upgraded models.
Boeing said last month it had ended an agreement with Spirit
for the manufacture of spare parts.
Spirit's net income fell to $171.6 million, or $1.29 per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $181.9 million,
or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 3.5 pct to $1.68 billion.
Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.07 per share,
on revenue $1.69 billion.
Spirit reiterated it full year revenue and profit forecasts.
