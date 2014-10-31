UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems beats estimates, raises 2014 forecast

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 31 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc,
a supplier to Boeing Co, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by higher margins, and the company
raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time as
planemakers boost production.
Shares of Spirit, which gets about 84 percent of it annual
revenue from Boeing, rose 5 percent to a near record in early
trading on Friday.
Fuel-efficient jets being developed have brought big
planemakers an avalanche of orders and that demand has cascaded
down the supply chain to companies that build key components.
Boeing and Airbus, which also sources parts from
Spirit, now buy about two-thirds of the planes' content from
suppliers rather than building it themselves.
Such demand helped Spirit raise its full-year profit
forecast to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $2.90-$3.05 and tighten
its revenue forecast to $6.8-$6.9 billion from $6.7-$6.9
billion.
The company's revenue rose 12.6 percent to $1.69 billion in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, matching Wall Street
estimates.
Margins in its fuselage business, its largest revenue
contributor, rose to 17.7 percent from 4.2 percent a year
earlier. Overall margins rose to 17 percent from 9.4 percent.
Net profit rose 79 percent to $168 million, or $1.20 per
share, including a tax allowance of 30 cents per share.
Analysts on average estimated a profit of 74 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spirit stock rose 5 percent to $41 in early trading on
Friday, just shy of its record high of $41.04 hit in July 2007.
Up to Thursday's close, the Wichita, Kansas-based company's
stock stock had risen about 15 percent this year.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)