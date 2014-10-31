UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems beats estimates, raises 2014 forecast

(Adds details, shares)

Oct 31 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, a supplier to Boeing Co, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher margins, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time as planemakers boost production.

Shares of Spirit, which gets about 84 percent of it annual revenue from Boeing, rose 5 percent to a near record in early trading on Friday.

Fuel-efficient jets being developed have brought big planemakers an avalanche of orders and that demand has cascaded down the supply chain to companies that build key components.

Boeing and Airbus, which also sources parts from Spirit, now buy about two-thirds of the planes' content from suppliers rather than building it themselves.

Such demand helped Spirit raise its full-year profit forecast to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $2.90-$3.05 and tighten its revenue forecast to $6.8-$6.9 billion from $6.7-$6.9 billion.

The company's revenue rose 12.6 percent to $1.69 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, matching Wall Street estimates.

Margins in its fuselage business, its largest revenue contributor, rose to 17.7 percent from 4.2 percent a year earlier. Overall margins rose to 17 percent from 9.4 percent.

Net profit rose 79 percent to $168 million, or $1.20 per share, including a tax allowance of 30 cents per share.

Analysts on average estimated a profit of 74 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spirit stock rose 5 percent to $41 in early trading on Friday, just shy of its record high of $41.04 hit in July 2007.

Up to Thursday's close, the Wichita, Kansas-based company's stock stock had risen about 15 percent this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)