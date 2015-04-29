UPDATE 1-Spirit Aero profit rises on higher demand for commercial planes

(Adds details, background)

April 29 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for commercial planes.

Spirit, which makes fuselages for Boeing and Airbus , has benefited as demand for fuel-efficient aircraft rises.

Lower oil prices have helped airlines make higher profits, from reduced fuel surcharges and operating costs.

Revenue in Spirit's fuselage systems, which accounts for half its total revenue, rose 6.8 percent to $916.8 million in the first quarter ended April 2, driven by higher deliveries.

Wing systems revenue fell 9.1 percent to $376.7 million, as the company divested its Gulfstream wing business in late 2014.

Total revenue increased 0.8 percent to $1.74 billion.

Net income rose to $181.9 million, or $1.30 per share, from $153.6 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.00 per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 92 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Tuesday's close, Spirit's shares had risen 21.8 percent this year.