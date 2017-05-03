Spirit AeroSystems profit falls 17.4 pct

May 3 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a 17.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, due to fewer deliveries to Boeing Co, its biggest customer.

Net income fell to $141.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the first quarter ended March 30, from $171.6 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.69 billion from $1.68 billion.

The company also reiterated its 2017 financial forecasts. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)