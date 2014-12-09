Triumph will be cash-flow negative from Gulfstream contracts- CFO

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
NEW YORK Dec 9 Triumph Group Inc said on Tuesday its assumption of the wing contracts for two Gulfstream business jets from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc will be cash-flow negative for the first three years, then generate cash in subsequent years.
However, a cash payment of $160 million from Spirit is expected to fully offset the negative cash flow, and that the operating margin on the programs would be about 8 percent to 10 percent, Triumph Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey McRae said on a conference call with analysts.
Spirit and Triumph announced earlier Tuesday that the money-losing contracts for Gulfstream's G280 and G650 jets would move from Spirit to Triumph. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer