Spirit Airlines forecasts up to 15 pct unit revenue drop this quarter

April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc said on Wednesday that it expects unit revenue to plummet this quarter relative to last year's strong performance as it adds supply to different markets and as airfare during off-peak periods remains low.

The budget airline forecast total revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to a plane's carrying capacity, to fall between 14 and 15 percent this quarter, in part because it is entering new markets and adding bigger planes to old markets. It forecast its quarterly operating margin to be between 24.5 and 26.5 percent.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)