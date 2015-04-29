Spirit Airlines forecasts up to 15 pct unit revenue drop this quarter

April 29 Spirit Airlines Inc said on
Wednesday that it expects unit revenue to plummet this quarter
relative to last year's strong performance as it adds supply to
different markets and as airfare during off-peak periods remains
low.
The budget airline forecast total revenue per available seat
mile, which measures sales relative to a plane's carrying
capacity, to fall between 14 and 15 percent this quarter, in
part because it is entering new markets and adding bigger planes
to old markets. It forecast its quarterly operating margin to be
between 24.5 and 26.5 percent.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)