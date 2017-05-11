Spirit Airlines, pilot union agree to extend restraining order

May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc said on
Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to
extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a
U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor
dispute.
The budget carrier has canceled several flights over the
past few days, following what it called "illegal work slowdown
by its pilots".
On Monday, Spirit Airlines passengers brawled in a Florida
airport after the carrier canceled flights due to the work
slowdown.
On Tuesday, a court issued a temporary restraining order
forcing the airlines' union pilots to return to work.
The order will remain in effect until a collective
bargaining agreement is signed and ratified by its pilots
represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International,
the Florida-based carrier said on Thursday.
If required, the order could remain in effect until the
parties are released from mediation by the National Mediation
Board, the company said.
