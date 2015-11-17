UPDATE 2-Suspect video sparks passengers' removal at Baltimore airport

(Adds detail that passenger suspects were released without
charges)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Ian Simpson
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Nov 17 Four passengers
were taken off a Spirit Airlines Inc flight at
Baltimore on Tuesday after one who appeared to be Muslim viewed
what another passenger thought was an Islamic State video, a
government source said.
Checks of the three men and a woman and their baggage found
nothing suspicious, said the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity. They were released without charges, the source said.
Spirit said that the incident took place when Flight 969
from Baltimore-Washington International Airport to Chicago
O'Hare International Airport was taxiing to the runway.
"A passenger alerted a flight attendant of a passenger
engaged in suspicious activity on board," it said. The plane
returned to the gate, and police removed the four.
The government source said a female passenger who appeared
to be Muslim was watching a video on her phone that another
passenger thought was from Islamic State. The militant group has
claimed responsibility for the attacks in Paris on Friday that
killed 129 people.
WJLA television in Washington reported that the four
passengers appeared to be in their early 30s and of Middle
Eastern ancestry. They were carrying several backpacks.
A woman got up and went to the back of the plane with a
small child as the plane was preparing for takeoff, said WJLA,
an ABC affiliate.
First Sergeant Jonathan Green, a spokesman for the Maryland
Transportation Authority police, earlier said one of the four
had been questioned and released.
All passengers were deplaned and the aircraft and luggage
cleared. Flight tracking website FlightAware.com said the plane
later took off at 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT), about 3-1/2 hours
late.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and John Clarke in Washington and
Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alistair Bell and
Jonathan Oatis)