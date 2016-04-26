UPDATE 2-Spirit Airlines profit tops estimates in first quarter

(Adds revenue, margin and cost forecasts, company and analyst comments, share move)

April 26 Spirit Airlines Inc reported first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as cheap fuel and revenue from bag and other fees added to its bottom line.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $61.9 million in the first quarter. Excluding special items such as lease termination costs, profit rose by 2 percent to $72.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While Spirit forecast turbulence ahead from battles with larger rivals, it promised moves starting in the third quarter to boost revenue from add-on services.

Shares fell about 2.4 percent in late morning trade.

"The pricing environment remains very competitive, but we aren't just sitting passively by," Chief Executive Bob Fornaro said in a news release. "We have upgraded our pricing systems, made modest revisions to our schedules, and adjusted our approach to inventory management."

A decline in fuel prices has allowed larger carriers, which have high costs associated with long-haul flying and premium-cabin travel, to profitably chop their fares in line with Spirit's and ratchet up competition in the United States.

Rivals have also turned to discounting to stimulate corporate travel demand, Fornaro said on an analyst call, which has had a ripple effect on higher-restriction fares that Spirit sells to vacationers. He said demand was steady, however.

Lower prices and extra flights from Spirit, which said capacity increased 27 percent in the quarter from a year ago, pushed the carrier's total operating revenue as measured against capacity, or unit revenue, down 13.8 percent.

Spirit expects a similar decline in the measure in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ted Christie said on the call.

The airline said it expects an operating profit margin between 20.5 percent and 22 percent in the second quarter, excluding special items. It forecast that adjusted unit costs excluding fuel will fall about 5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago.

Fornaro said Spirit plans a steady stream of small ancillary revenue initiatives, in contrast to its prior position where it made larger changes, albeit less frequently.

"The market is clearly showing its confidence in Bob by overlooking the short-term pricing pressures in their markets and focusing on his longer-term game plan," Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said of the share rise.