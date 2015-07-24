UPDATE 1-Spirit Airlines profit beats estimates on more flights, routes

(Adds details, shares)

July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc, a low-cost U.S. carrier, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit due to an increase in the number of flights and routes it operates.

The company said it started nonstop flights on 24 new routes and bought three A320 aircraft, ending the quarter with 73 planes.

Spirit's revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of a plane's carrying capacity, dropped about 15 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, as capacity rose by 30 percent.

The carrier, which offers low base fares, said average ticket revenue per flight segment fell 19.4 percent to $68.35 due to increased competition.

Spirit's average non-ticket revenue per flight fell 1.9 percent to $54.71. This revenue includes fees for services such pre-booking seats, in-flight refreshments and for baggage services.

Spirit's net income rose 18.3 percent to $76.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Adjusted earnings rose to $1.03 per share.

The Miramar, Florida-based company's revenue rose 11 percent to $553.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per share on revenue $554.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday's close of $61.37, Spirit's stock had fallen about 19 percent this year, steeper than the 11 percent fall in the Dow Jones U.S. airlines index. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)