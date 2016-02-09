UPDATE 1-Spirit Airlines results beat on lower fuel costs, more flights

(Adds details, background)

Feb 9 Low-cost U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by lower fuel costs and an increase in flights.

The results are the first for Spirit since the appointment of Chief Executive Robert Fornaro in January.

Analysts have said Fornaro's record of dealmaking could result in a merger of Spirit and Frontier Airlines, which have a common low-cost model and plane types.

Spirit said total revenue per available seat mile, a key measure of profitability, fell 12.6 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, reflecting lower air fares in a increasingly competitive market.

The company's net income rose to $74.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $55.9 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.02 per diluted share. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $519.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 99 cents per share and revenue $518.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)