UPDATE 1-Spirit Aerosystems posts higher profit

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said quarterly profit more than doubled as demand rose for its aircraft parts.
Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing Co , said net income was $73.6 million, or 52 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $34.6 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.
Special items included pretax losses tied to a business jet program and Boeing 747-8 wing program.
Quarterly revenue rose 21 percent to $1.27 billion.
Spirit is poised to gain business as commercial plane production rises. It is Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components and also makes parts for Airbus and other jet makers.
The company said in its statement on Thursday that it was still assessing the impact of damage to its Wichita operations from an April tornado. It said it would update its financial outlook with its second-quarter earnings release.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS