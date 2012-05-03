版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 21:15 BJT

UPDATE 1-Spirit Aerosystems posts higher profit

May 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said quarterly profit more than doubled as demand rose for its aircraft parts.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit, a former unit of Boeing Co , said net income was $73.6 million, or 52 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $34.6 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.

Special items included pretax losses tied to a business jet program and Boeing 747-8 wing program.

Quarterly revenue rose 21 percent to $1.27 billion.

Spirit is poised to gain business as commercial plane production rises. It is Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components and also makes parts for Airbus and other jet makers.

The company said in its statement on Thursday that it was still assessing the impact of damage to its Wichita operations from an April tornado. It said it would update its financial outlook with its second-quarter earnings release.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐