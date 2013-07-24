版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 04:20 BJT

Spirit Aerosystems expected to lay off 300 employees, union says

NEW YORK, July 24 A union leader said on Wednesday 300 layoffs were expected at Spirit Aerosystems , a major supplier of fuselages, wing pieces and other parts to Boeing, Airbus and other aircraft makers.

The layoffs are due to be announced on Thursday and it may include management, engineers and information technology workers, said Ray Goforth, executive director of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents employees at Spirit.

Spirit, based in Wichita, Kansas, declined to comment. "We have no announcement to make at this time," said spokesman Ken Evans.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐