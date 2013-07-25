版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 00:07 BJT

Spirit Aerosystems laying off 360 workers in Kansas, Oklahoma

July 25 Spirit Aerosystems said on Thursday that it was laying off about 360 workers at its facilities in Kansas and Oklahoma as part of a "strategic move" to make the aerospace supplier more cost-competitive.

The layoffs affect salaried support and management employees, Spirit said in a statement.
