UPDATE 2-Spirit Aero posts profit, says asset sale progressing

* Cost-cutting aids third-quarter results
* Oklahoma sale process moving along, company says
* Shares up 7 pct
Nov 1 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, a
major supplier of aircraft components to Boeing Co and
Airbus, on Friday reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit as it cut costs, and its shares rose 7.8
percent to a year high.
The company, whose profits have been hurt by cost overruns
in recent years, is cutting staff this year to reduce costs
. It is also selling assets such as Oklahoma
operations that handle wing design for Gulfstream, a subsidiary
of General Dynamics Corp, and some Boeing jets.
Chief Executive Larry Lawson, a former Lockheed Martin
executive, said on Friday that Spirit is talking with potential
buyers for the Oklahoma operations and added the sales process
will likely extend into next year.
Spirit reported net income of $93.7 million, or 65 cents per
share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 26, compared with a
loss of $134.4 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected 60 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating costs fell about 8 percent.
Airbus and Boeing expect aircraft demand to double to more
than $2 trillion over the next 20 years, as emerging markets
drive passenger growth and airlines in developed markets look to
replace aging fleets with more fuel-efficient planes. Those
trends bode well for Spirit AeroSystems, which makes fuselages
and wing systems.
"We had a productive quarter as we reduced costs and
remained on track for our rate increases," Lawson said.
Spirit said revenue rose to $1.5 billion in the quarter from
$1.36 billion a year earlier.
Backlog rose to $38 billion at the end of the third quarter
from $34 billion a year ago.
The company's shares rose as high as $29.28, before trading
up $1.98, or 7.4 percent, at $28.77, at mid-afternoon on the New
York Stock Exchange.