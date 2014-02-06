版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Aero says still working on Oklahoma divestiture

Feb 6 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc : * During earnings conference call, company says it continues to work on divestiture of Oklahoma operations with

potential buyers * Says it is on track to achieve shipsets of 42 a month on Boeing 737 program
