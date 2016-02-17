Spirit Aero names former GE exec as COO

WASHINGTON Feb 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it had named
Tom Gentile, a former senior General Electric Co
executive, as executive vice president and chief operating
officer, effective April 1.
Spirit said Gentile would oversee the strategic leadership,
profitable growth, development and operation of the company's
core business units, while managing all of Spirit's programs,
engineering, operations and business development.
Reuters reported last month that Spirit was interviewing
candidates for the COO job, which has been vacant since 2013,
with an eye toward elevating the successful candidate to the top
job when Lawson eventually retires.
Lawson, who will turn 58 in March, told investors earlier
this month that his current contract would automatically renew
at the end of its term. The contract ends in April, sources
familiar with the matter have said.
"Tom's addition to the Spirit leadership team will further
enhance both our strategic and operational focus. He has
demonstrated success in managing and growing large, complex,
global technology businesses across a multitude of industries,"
Lawson said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gentile had been with GE for two decades, most recently
serving as president and chief operating officer of GE Capital.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)