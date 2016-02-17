Spirit Aero names former GE exec as COO

WASHINGTON Feb 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it had named Tom Gentile, a former senior General Electric Co executive, as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective April 1.

Spirit said Gentile would oversee the strategic leadership, profitable growth, development and operation of the company's core business units, while managing all of Spirit's programs, engineering, operations and business development.

Reuters reported last month that Spirit was interviewing candidates for the COO job, which has been vacant since 2013, with an eye toward elevating the successful candidate to the top job when Lawson eventually retires.

Lawson, who will turn 58 in March, told investors earlier this month that his current contract would automatically renew at the end of its term. The contract ends in April, sources familiar with the matter have said.

"Tom's addition to the Spirit leadership team will further enhance both our strategic and operational focus. He has demonstrated success in managing and growing large, complex, global technology businesses across a multitude of industries," Lawson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gentile had been with GE for two decades, most recently serving as president and chief operating officer of GE Capital. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)