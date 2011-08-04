UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems posts lower Q2 profit

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings posted lower quarterly profit, as it took a charge related to costs for a business jet program, and cut its 2011 profit view.

The supplier of wing and fuselage systems reduced its full-year profit forecast to $1.40-$1.50 a share from $1.70-$1.90 a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.58 a share, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit fell to $30 million, or 21 cents a share, from $55 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Results included a charge for high production costs from the Gulfstream G280 business jet program.

Quarterly revenue for Spirit, a former unit of Boeing Co , rose to $1.47 billion from $1.06 billion.

Analysts expected earning of 24 cents a share, before special items, on sales of $1.24 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $19.45 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)