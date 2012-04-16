版本:
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems suspends operations at Kansas facility

April 16 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc suspended operations at its Wichita, Kansas facility at least through Tuesday after severe weather damaged the infrastructure there.

The company expects production at the facility to be disrupted in the short term, affecting delivery, it said in a statement.

Production equipment appeared to be largely unaffected, the company said.

