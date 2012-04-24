版本:
Spirit AeroSystems says Kansas facility restarts

April 24 Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said its Wichita, Kansas facility has restarted and all employees have returned to work on Monday.

The company had suspended operations at the facility which was damaged by a tornado on April 14.

Spirit said the damage is mainly limited to infrastructure, including buildings and utilities, with production equipment largely unaffected.

Deliveries have been impacted and Spirit is developing recovery plans for these schedules, it said in a statement.

