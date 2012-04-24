UPDATE 1-Spirit AeroSystems says Kansas facility restarts

April 24 Spirit AeroSystems, which makes
the fuselage for Boeing Co's 737 and parts of other
planes, said on Tuesday it has returned to full operations after
a tornado damaged its Wichita facilities on April 14.
Spirit, Boeing's biggest supplier of structural components,
shut down temporarily after the tornado caused severe damage to
the infrastructure and buildings, cutting power and gas in Iowa,
Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The company also makes part of
the fuselage for Boeing's high-profile 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing said on Tuesday it was still assessing the impact of
the Spirit disruption on its production lines but that it has
not seen disruption to any commercial airplane programs.
Spirit said the damage is mainly limited to infrastructure,
including buildings and utilities, with production equipment
largely unaffected. Deliveries have been affected and Spirit is
developing recovery plans for these schedules, it said in a
statement.
Boeing has said it had some cushion in its production system
to absorb part of its supply disruption, but the company has not
said how long it can produce airplanes at full speed with
limited or no supply from Spirit.
Boeing is Spirit's largest customer. Spirit said 85 percent
of its work is for the plane-maker and that it makes parts for
all of Boeing's commercial airplanes. Work on the 737 draws
about 50 percent of Spirit's revenue.
Experts say the 737 program is more vulnerable to production
line shocks than the 787 or other airplane programs because of
its rapid production pace. Boeing makes 35 737s per month and
aims to boost that rate to 42 per month.
Spirit was a Boeing unit until it was sold in 2005. The
company also makes parts of the upcoming Airbus A350 and
A320.