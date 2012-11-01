Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, an aircraft parts supplier, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as it took charges tied to cost overruns for several plane programs.
The company had a loss of $134 million, or 94 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with earnings of $67 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem