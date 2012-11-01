版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 19:52 BJT

Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss

Nov 1 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, an aircraft parts supplier, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as it took charges tied to cost overruns for several plane programs.

The company had a loss of $134 million, or 94 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with earnings of $67 million, or 47 cents a share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐