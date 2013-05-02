版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四

Spirit AeroSystems posts higher profit

May 2 Aircraft supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as parts deliveries rose.

The maker of fuselage and wing systems said net income came to $81 million, or 57 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $74 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

