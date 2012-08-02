版本:
2012年 8月 2日

Spirit AeroSystems posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

Aug 2 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on continued strong demand for large commercial aircraft.

Net income rose to $35 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $30 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.34 billion.

