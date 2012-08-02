UPDATE 1-Strong aircraft demand boosts Spirit AeroSystems profit

* Q2 EPS $0.24 vs $0.21 year-ago

Aug 2 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit on continued strong demand for large commercial planes.

Spirit, a former unit of Boeing Co, has benefited recently from rising commercial aircraft production. It is Boeing's biggest supplier of fuselages and wing components and also makes parts for Airbus and other jet makers.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said its large commercial aircraft deliveries rose 12 percent in the second quarter.

Net income rose to $34.9 million, or 24 cents per share, from $30.1 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Spirit said the quarter included previously announced charges of 31 cents per share.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.34 billion.

The company said it has not yet been able to estimate the costs of damage to its Wichita operations from an April tornado. It left its full year forecast unchanged.

Spirit shares, which have gained 61 percent in value since touching a year-low in August 2011, closed at $22.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.