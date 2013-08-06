Spirit AeroSystems to shed Oklahoma operations, delays earnings

Aug 6 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, a
supplier of parts to Boeing Co and Airbus, on
Tuesday said it plans to divest Oklahoma operations, including
sites in Tulsa and McAlester, as part of a strategic review it
began in May.
The company also delayed the release of its second-quarter
earnings, which had been set for Tuesday. It said it expects to
take a pretax charge of $350 million to $400 million in the
period related to expected cost rises in Gulfstream business jet
programs.
Reuters reported on July 26 that British aerospace and car
parts maker GKN Plc was interested in buying a Spirit
wing factory in Tulsa, citing three people familiar with the
matter. The Tulsa factory employs about 3,000
people and makes wing structures and components for Boeing
planes.