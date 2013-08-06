Spirit AeroSystems to shed Oklahoma operations, delays earnings

Aug 6 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, a supplier of parts to Boeing Co and Airbus, on Tuesday said it plans to divest Oklahoma operations, including sites in Tulsa and McAlester, as part of a strategic review it began in May.

The company also delayed the release of its second-quarter earnings, which had been set for Tuesday. It said it expects to take a pretax charge of $350 million to $400 million in the period related to expected cost rises in Gulfstream business jet programs.

Reuters reported on July 26 that British aerospace and car parts maker GKN Plc was interested in buying a Spirit wing factory in Tulsa, citing three people familiar with the matter. The Tulsa factory employs about 3,000 people and makes wing structures and components for Boeing planes.