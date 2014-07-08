版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 9日 星期三 02:28 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines ramp workers vote to join machinists union, union says

July 8 Spirit Airlines Inc : * Ramp workers vote to join machinists union, union says in statement
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐