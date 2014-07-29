Spirit Airlines posts higher second-quarter profit

July 29 Spirit Airlines Inc, a low-cost U.S. carrier, on Tuesday reported a 54 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it added flights and had higher average fares.

Net income was $64.8 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $42.1 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose nearly 23 percent to $499.3 million. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)