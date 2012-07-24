UPDATE 1-Spirit Airlines profit doubles

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Spirit Airlines Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as the low-cost airline earned more from non-ticket sources of revenue.
Spirit's second-quarter net income rose to $34.6 million, or 48 cents per share, from $16.9 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.
Operating revenue jumped 26 percent to $346.3 million. Revenue from non-ticket sources such as checked and carry-on bags rose about 42 percent to $134.5 million.
Revenue per available seat mile rose 8 percent to 12.25 cents.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.