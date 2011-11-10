UPDATE 1-Spirit Finance files for IPO of up to $500 mln

* Morgan Stanley to underwrite offering
* Intends to list its shares on the NYSE
Nov 10 Real estate investment trust Spirit
Finance Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up
to $500 million in an initial public offering of its shares.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company told the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that Morgan
Stanley will underwrite the offering.
The company, which generates revenue mainly by leasing
properties to tenants, did not reveal the number of shares it
planned to sell or their expected price.
Spirit Finance said it plans to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange, but did not reveal the ticker symbol they
would trade under.
The company plans to use $399 million of the proceeds from
the offering to repay one tranche of its outstanding term loan,
which matures in August 2013.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)