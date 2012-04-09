WRAPUP 1-Splunk, three others set expected IPO price ranges

April 9 At least four companies, including data
analytics software maker Splunk Inc and luxury luggage maker
Tumi Holdings, put out their expected IPO price ranges on
Monday, raising hopes that the second quarter will revive a weak
market for public offerings.
Eight companies, including private equity firm Oaktree
Capital Management, will try to raise funds in the
public market this week, the busiest flurry of offerings so far
this year.
Proceeds from U.S.-listed IPOs fell 58.4 percent to $6.5
billion in the first quarter from a year ago, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Splunk, whose IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse, J.P.Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch, expects to have a
market valuation of as much $925 million.
Tumi Holdings, owned by European private equity firm Doughty
Hanson, could be valued at as much as $1.15 billion at the top
of its expected range of $15-$17 a share.
Proofpoint Inc expects its IPO of about 6.2 million shares
to sell for $10-$12 each, potentially valuing the web-based data
security provider at as much as $354 million.
Infoblox, which makes software and hardware for network
automation, is seeking a valuation of as much $616 million as it
looks to sell 7.5 million shares in its IPO.
Even a long Easter weekend didn't deter companies from
pushing through their plans to go public. On Friday, security
software maker Palo Alto Networks and the Outback
Steakhouse-parent Bloomin Brands filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to go public.