UPDATE 1-Ex-Yahoo CEO Thompson resigns from Splunk board

May 21 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc
said former Yahoo Inc CEO Scott Thompson has
resigned from its board of directors, effective May 18.
"In regard to recent health issues, we wish Scott all the
best for a fast and full recovery," Splunk Chief Executive
Godfrey Sullivan said in a statement.
Thompson, who had joined Splunk's board in October, was
reported to have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
Thompson stepped down as Yahoo chief last week, 10 days
after activist investor Daniel Loeb accused him of padding his
biography by faking a computer science degree.
Last week, Thomson had also resigned from the board of
networking gear maker F5 Networks.
Thomson is also a board member of analytics and data
management software provider Vertica Systems Inc - owned by
Hewlett-Packard Co - and Zuora Inc.