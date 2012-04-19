UPDATE 1-Splunk prices IPO well above expected range -underwriter

* Shares priced at $17 vs $11-$13 range
* Splunk raises $229.5 million
* More offerings expected in enterprise software space
April 18 Data analytics software maker Splunk
on Wednesday priced shares in its initial public
offering at $17, significantly above the expected range, after
upping the range earlier this week, according to an underwriter.
The San Francisco-based company priced 13.5 million shares,
as planned, raising $229.5 million. It had raised its expected
range to $11 to $13 from an earlier range of $8 to $10.
Splunk sold 12.5 million shares in the offering, with the
remainder sold by existing shareholders.
The company's revenue increased 83 percent to $121 million
in 2011, while its net loss widened to $7.5 million from $3.8
million the year prior.
It plans to use proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and
marketing and product development, according to the prospectus.
As of Jan. 31, Splunk had over 3,700 customers, including
Autodesk, Bank of America, Comcast, Harvard University, Viacom
and Zynga.
Splunk's IPO comes amid a slew of offerings from other
enterprise-focused software companies, including Guidewire
Software, Jive Software and Demandware
.
Other IPOs in the space are expected soon from security
software company Palo Alto Networks and IT management cloud
service provider ServiceNow.
The IPO's underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Credit
Suisse, JPMorgan and BofA Merrill Lynch.
Splunk will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under
the ticker "SPLK."