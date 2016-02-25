Data analytics software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 49 pct

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
Feb 25 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly revenue as businesses increasingly turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in highly sophisticated cyber attacks.
The company's net loss rose to $79.3 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $57 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $220 million from $147.4 million.
Splunk said it added more than 600 enterprise customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S