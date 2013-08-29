UPDATE 1-Splunk raises revenue forecast as it adds more customers

* Raises revenue forecast to $275 mln-$281 mln
* Adds 400 customers in the second quarter
* 2nd-qtr revenue rises 50 percent to $66.9 million
* Shares rise 6 percent in extended trading
Aug 29 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results and
raised its revenue forecast for the year ending January as it
adds new customers and expects more enterprise deals in the
second half.
The company's shares were up 6 percent in extended trading.
The company expects more enterprise deals, usually
seven-figure deals that enable adoption of its products across
an enterprise, in the second half, Chief Financial Officer David
Conte said on a conference call with analysts.
Splunk raised its full-year revenue forecast to $275
million-$281 million from $266 million-$274 million.
Demand is rising for Splunk's services to index and search
data stores in Hadoop, the open-source software widely used in
Big Data analysis, Wedbush Securities analysts wrote in a
pre-earnings note.
Worldwide spending on business intelligence tools, a subset
of the business analytics software market, was $12.9 billion in
2012, according to IDC estimates.
Larger players such as VMware Inc have entered the
data analytics market, buoyed by Splunk's success.
Splunk added 400 customers in the second quarter, including
Bombardier (Germany), Sony Corp, Softbank Corp
unit Softbank Telecom Corp and Commercial Bank of Dubai
.
Net loss widened to $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in
the second quarter, from $4.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 1 cent per share.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $66.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share
on revenue of $63 million. The company has reported an adjusted
profit only once since going public in April last year.
The San Francisco-based company's shares, which have risen
53 percent since the company went public, closed at $48.92 on
the Nasdaq on Thursday.