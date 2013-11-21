Data analytics firm Splunk's revenue jumps 51 pct, shares rise

Nov 21 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc
reported a 51 percent rise in revenue for the third
quarter as the company added more customers.
Splunk shares rose 11 percent in extended trading.
The company's net loss widened to $16.6 million, or 16 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $5.5 million, or 6
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company broke even.
Splunk has reported a quarterly profit only once since going
public in April last year.
Revenue rose to $78.6 million in the third quarter from $52
million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 1 cent per share
on revenue of $71.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.