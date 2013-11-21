Data analytics firm Splunk's revenue jumps 51 pct, shares rise

Nov 21 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 51 percent rise in revenue for the third quarter as the company added more customers.

Splunk shares rose 11 percent in extended trading.

The company's net loss widened to $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $5.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company broke even.

Splunk has reported a quarterly profit only once since going public in April last year.

Revenue rose to $78.6 million in the third quarter from $52 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $71.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.