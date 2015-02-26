Software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 47.5 pct

Feb 26 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 47.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $147.4 million from $99.9 million.

Splunk, whose software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, said it added 600 new enterprise customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)