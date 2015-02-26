Software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 47.5 pct

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
Feb 26 Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 47.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.
The company's net loss widened to $57 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $32.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $147.4 million from $99.9 million.
Splunk, whose software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, said it added 600 new enterprise customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands