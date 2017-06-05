UPDATE 2-Blackstone offers $2 bln for Finnish real estate firm Sponda

* Bid for Sponda has 20.7 pct premium
* Blackstone seeks expansion in Nordic real estate
* Bid had been expected in the Finnish sector
(Adds Areim detail, bullets, updates shares)
By Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, June 5 U.S. private equity group
Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all
shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda
for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it
seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.
The cash offer, 5.19 euros per share, represents a premium
of 20.7 percent compared to Sponda's last closing price.
Sponda's properties, which include office and retail spaces
in Finland's largest cities, were valued at about 3.8 billion
euros in March.
"Our proposed acquisition represents another step in
Blackstone's long-standing strategy of investing in high quality
real estate assets and businesses across the Nordic region,"
James Seppala, Blackstone's head of European real estate said in
a statement.
Shares in Sponda jumped to trade at 5.195 by 1008 GMT.
A move by an international player into Finland's real estate
sector had been expected for some time, analysts said.
"Due to Finland's weak economic situation over the past
years, this stock has been trading at a discount, and it seems
that the owners did not believe it could trade at a premium any
time soon," said analyst Matias Rautionmaa from OP Equities.
"For Blackstone, this firm offers good cash flow and yield
that they can distribute to owners."
Sponda's board unanimously recommended that shareholders to
accept the offer. Sponda's largest owners include
Finnish-Swedish foundations and Finnish pension fund Varma.
Swedish real estate fund manager Areim AB will be a
co-investor in the bid. It declined to comment on the share of
the ownership it would take.
Blackstone on Friday agreed to sell European warehouse firm
Logicor to China Investment Corporation for more than 12 billion
euros in the biggest ever private equity real estate deal in
Europe.
Goldman Sachs and Nordea advised Blackstone and UBS advised
Sponda on the deal.
Sponda was founded by the Bank of Finland during the
country's banking crisis in 1991 when it took over assets from
SKOP bank.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely)