ADVISORY-Reuters sports awards and year-enders

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
LONDON Dec 18 We will publish the results of the Reuters sports awards, voted for by the agency's journalists around the world, at 1900 GMT.
Alongside the results we will publish a series of profiles, interviews and factboxes relating to the winners.
The award categories are:
Sportsman of the year
Sportswoman of the year
Team of the year
Coach of the year
Comeback of the year
Breakthrough of the year
Flop of the year
On Friday, Dec. 19 we will publish the following series of 600-word year-ender stories:
A review of world sport in 2014
A look ahead to 2015
Year reviews of:
Olympics
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
Tennis
Motor racing
Golf
North American sport
We will also have stories on:
Five major upsets of 2014
Five best performances of 2014
Five biggest flops of 2014
Five talking points of 2014
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.