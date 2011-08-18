Sport-Deaths shine light on athletes' depression

| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 17 The recent deaths of three North
American athletes have nudged the spotlight away from doping and
concussions to shine a light on another of elite sport's darkest
secrets -- depression.
It has been a tragic off-season for National Hockey League
players and fans who have been rocked by the deaths of Canadians
Rick Rypien, 27, and 28-year-old Derek Boogaard.
The Olympic community has also been shaken by the suicide of
29-year-old U.S. freestyle skier Jeret 'Speedy' Peterson, a
silver medallist in the aerials at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
While drug-testing and concussion prevention are now
discussed openly in locker rooms in sports leagues around the
world, depression, a disease that affects millions, remains
prevalent in professional sport but paid little attention until
tragedy strikes.
Rypien, a scrappy forward who had just signed a one-year
contract to play for the Winnipeg Jets, was found dead in his
apartment on Monday.
The coroner has yet to determine the cause of death but
Rypien had grappled with depression for a decade, a disease that
had threatened to derail his NHL career several times.
New York Ranger Boogaard, one of the NHL's most feared
enforcers, was found dead in his apartment in May. His death was
deemed an accident caused by a lethal cocktail of alcohol and
painkillers.
Peterson, who had admitted to problems with alcohol and
depression, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in a
remote canyon in Utah.
"I think there remains a significant stigma (about
depression) in the general population but more so in the
professional athlete," Dr. Don Malone, head of the Psychiatric
Neuromodulation Center at the prominent Cleveland Clinic, told
Reuters.
"There's an aspect to it in the athletes that they want to
keep it hidden.
"Athletes are not immune. They can suffer silently."
Rypien and Boogaard earned their living on the NHL's
unforgiving fringes, and were fighting to keep their places on
their teams.
SUBSTANCE ABUSE
Rypien, the son of former amateur boxing champion, reputedly
loved his job and delighted in squaring off with bigger, heavier
challengers as an NHL tough guy.
He had sought help from the league's substance abuse and
behaviour health program which was put in place in 1996 to help
players and their families deal with a variety of issues from
grief counseling to drug abuse and depression.
About 14.8 million Americans are diagnosed with depression
each year. About seven million receive treatment, according to
Dr. Alan Manevitz, a clinical psychiatrist at Lenox Hill
Hospital in New York.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, nine-time tennis
grand slam champion Monica Seles and Cy Young award-winning
pitcher Zack Greinke all waged battles with depression.
Former Toronto Maple Leaf great Ron Ellis is now a speaker
on the importance of diagnosing and treating clinical
depression.
"When you're on top of your career, there is intense
pressure to stay on top ... particularly in incredibly
competitive careers like in pro sports, show business," Jeffrey
Parsons, an addiction expert and professor of psychology at
Hunter College in New York, told Reuters.
"The reasons that might tend to weigh on someone could lead
to depression suicide and substance abuse with the spotlight
being on them so heavily and so often."
